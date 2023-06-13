Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Position Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 267.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

