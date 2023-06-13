Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after buying an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after buying an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,861,000 after buying an additional 158,628 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.0 %

ITW stock opened at $239.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

