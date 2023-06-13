Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,794 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 21,435.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,609 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after buying an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Fortive by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,733,000 after buying an additional 1,007,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after buying an additional 860,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.