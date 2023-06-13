Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $244.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $265.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.58.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.