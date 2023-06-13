Verition Fund Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,967,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.