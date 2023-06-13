Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Evergy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Evergy by 1,499.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,331 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Evergy by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Evergy by 1,161.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 478,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Evergy by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evergy Stock Performance

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.