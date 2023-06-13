Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,243,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,042,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 594,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 351,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 558,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 310,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

