Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 17,978 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 58,645 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.87 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

