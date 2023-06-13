Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $16.12 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 319,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.66.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

