ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

OKE stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

