Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 73,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.