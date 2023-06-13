Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $84,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 158,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,508 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 347,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

