Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $159.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.