Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Reduced by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.