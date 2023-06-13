Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 181,420 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 628.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

