Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,857 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after acquiring an additional 481,581 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,360,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after buying an additional 236,718 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,775,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,209,000 after buying an additional 214,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

