Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 14,988 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

