Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 19,088 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,088 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

