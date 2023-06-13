Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 78,031 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 213.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,031 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

