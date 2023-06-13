Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

