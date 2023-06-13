Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,391 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Altria Group stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.