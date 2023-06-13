First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,446 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

