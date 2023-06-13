Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

ADP stock opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.