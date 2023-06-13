Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 18,187 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

