Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

