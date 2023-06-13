Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 165.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,627 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

