Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

About Eaton



Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

