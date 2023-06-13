Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 19,170 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

