Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,258 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

