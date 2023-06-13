Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3,375.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,249,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,981,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
