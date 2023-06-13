Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 12,426 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIS stock opened at $197.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $197.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

