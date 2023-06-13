Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 309,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,405.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 312,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after buying an additional 383,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

