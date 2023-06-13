Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after acquiring an additional 408,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after buying an additional 269,021 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 904,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 306,599 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

