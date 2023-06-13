Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $341.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

