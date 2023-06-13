Douglas A. Lawson Sells 400 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $180.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $182.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

