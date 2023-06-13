bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
bebe stores Stock Down 5.5 %
BEBE stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.
About bebe stores
See Also
