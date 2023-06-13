bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

bebe stores Stock Down 5.5 %

BEBE stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

