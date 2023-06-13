Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Genus Stock Performance

GENSF stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Genus has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Stories

