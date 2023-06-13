Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHGKY opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

