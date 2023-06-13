Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 55.8% in May

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the May 15th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 706.5 days.

BTVCF opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. Britvic has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

