Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declines By 56.0%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BBN opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.