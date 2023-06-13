VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the May 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VCI Global Stock Up 3.0 %

VCIG opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. VCI Global has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Get VCI Global alerts:

VCI Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.