Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JOF opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

