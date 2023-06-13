GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the May 15th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
