GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the May 15th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.