Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 115,665 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 959.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

