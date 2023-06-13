First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

FHN opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

