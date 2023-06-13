Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 31,548 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

