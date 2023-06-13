Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 12,365 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.09. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

