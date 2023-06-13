Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

