Amundi Has $168.62 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,644 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.65% of Edison International worth $168,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,143,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,269,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

