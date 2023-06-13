Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

